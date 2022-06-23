Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

M&T Charitable Foundation supports Hood College’s School of Business with $20K gift

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2022

Rosenstock Hall is home to the economics, business administration, history, English and communication arts, political science and psychology departments. (Submitted photo)

The M&T Charitable Foundation has provided Hood College with a $20,000 gift to support The George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business, it was announced Thursday.

The College received the gift under the guidance of Board of Trustees member Marlene Grossnickle Young.

The school most recently launched Data Driven Frederick, a research center that will serve to collect, aggregate, and make available via an interactive website the vital regional indicators for the greater Frederick community.

Via engagement with Data Driven Frederick, students will develop sought-after expertise in research methodology, data analytics and project management, while also honing skills critical to future professional success, such as communication, critical-thinking and collaboration.

 

