Past Top 100 Women and Circle of Excellence winners share advice, tips on work/life balance

The Daily Record asked past Top 100 Women and Circle of Excellence winners to share any advice or tips they had on how they strive to strike a healthy work/life balance.

Mary Ann Scully (Circle of Excellence inductee 2007)

Incoming Dean Sellinger School of Business and Management

Loyola University of Maryland

What advice or tips would you give a colleague to help strike a healthy work/life balance?

Life is filled with unpredictable and uncontrollable events. It always has been and always will be although the speed of change and uncertainty is likely to continue to accelerate. So I advise — take a deep breath and manage your own expectations.

Assuming we can perfectly balance our very real and very important priorities and responsibilities to our families, our colleagues and clients, and our personal selves on any given day only adds to the frustration and stress of these competing obligations. I do not believe that balance is always possible in the short-term but can be a goal over the long-term; how we choose to honor these sometimes conflicting roles has to start with understanding first our values.

If we prioritize meaningful work that in the long-run makes the communities in which we and our families live better and stronger, our work contributes to our family and ourselves and that eases the guilt and strain of shooting for some mythical daily scale. If we seek partners – significant others, family members, friends to help us accomplish goals, that eases the pressure of thinking we must do everything ourselves.

For me, life is more about better understanding and being more skilled in juggling than in balancing. It’s about acknowledging reality and trying to develop resilience rather than to exercise control.

MaryBeth Hyland (Circle of Excellence inductee 2019)

Founder & Chief Visionary

SparkVision

What advice or tips would you give a colleague to help strike a healthy work/life balance?

As a recovering work addict, mindfulness coach and values expert, I am constantly having conversations around “work/life balance.” It often seems like this elusive, unachievable accomplishment that’s only meant for some people and impossible for others. But the truth is, none of us were meant to stare at computer screens for hours on end, pay the bills and die.

My #1 tip? Detox from technology. We must disconnect from technology to reconnect to our humanity. Truly. We’re not built to be on Zoom all day long or scrolling on social media for hours on end, comparing ourselves to others. We must draw a hard line in the sand to determine what we need as individuals to be well and not consumed by technology. Perhaps you want to find a quitting time each day, where tech is off at 5:30 p.m., no exceptions! And especially not work emails when they are truly not an emergency. Or maybe you don’t start to look at your phone until after you’ve been awake and taken care of your own needs for an hour.

It’s your responsibility to take ownership of your life and set boundaries so that you can feel what it’s like to truly be alive and not just survive. We must give ourselves permission to be human and drop the act of perfectionist. Don’t let your work take over your ability to truly live a healthy and fulfilling life.

Eileen Levitt (Circle of Excellence inductee 2020)

CEO

The HR Team

What advice or tips would you give a colleague to help strike a healthy work/life balance?

First, it’s not a balance. Something is always going to weigh more.

Second, third fourth and fifth, find a partner who doesn’t see spending the night with their own kids as babysitting or doing the dishes and calling it helping you out.

Karenthia Barber (Top 100 Women 2016, 2022)

CEO

Professional Development Associates LLC

It’s important for women in leadership to embrace a holistic approach to their work/life balance to include a healthy diet, exercise and affirmations/ meditation.

As leaders we are tasked with giving a lot to many people. If we continue to give without giving sufficient attention to ourselves we will become depleted and have nothing else to give.

Add yourself to your list of priorities just like all other things of importance.