Weller Development Company to become Weller Development Partners

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2022

Weller Development Partners, formerly known as Weller Development Company, Thursday announced it will rename the company, adopting a new brand identity that better aligns with its partner-driven, team-driven and personalized approach to building community relationships.

The Baltimore-based real estate developer’s initiative recognizes the importance of growth and agility within their industry as the commercial real estate landscape continues to shift. The new name highlights Weller Development Partners’ efforts to prioritize its approach to forming collaborative partnerships as it expands locally, nationally and internationally.

In addition to becoming Weller Development Partners, the company has unveiled a refreshed website that offers an in-depth look at its ethos and development approach, an elevated user experience, and a more streamlined, easy-to-navigate design.

Weller Development Partners is currently involved in projects nationwide and internationally.

