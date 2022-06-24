Baltimore County warehouse building sells for $2.3M

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC Friday announced it brokered the sale of 1407 Rome Road, a single-story building containing slightly more than 22,000 square feet of warehouse space in Halethorpe for $2.3 million.

Andrew Meeder, SIOR and Daniel Hudak, SIOR, both senior vice presidents and principals for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Ruff Roofers Inc. with the seller, Mid-Atlantic Carpenters and Training, represented by Robert Filley, Nick Pirone and Bryan Herr of Marcus & Millichap.

Last month, MacKenzie brokered the sale of 1407 Parker Road, a single-story building containing 103,640 square feet of industrial/warehouse space, and in Halethorpe. The sales price was more than $10 million.

Founded in 1939, Ruff Roofers is a family-owned roofing and sheet metal contracting company that serves both the residential housing and commercial building industries, with a specialty in historical projects. The group has worked on The State House in Annapolis, Baltimore City Hall, the Baltimore Arena, the Baltimore Ravens training facility and Johns Hopkins University. Ruff Roofers is headquartered at 1420 Knecht Ave. in Arbutus and also operates a location in Queenstown.

1407 Rome Road, built in 1969 and renovated in 2003, sits on a 1.54-acre site and features ceiling heights ranging from 18 to 30 feet and a surface parking lot suitable for approximately 30 vehicles. The internal structure is broken separate sections that include a two-story office space with classrooms and a kitchen; a 10,000 square foot warehouse space and additional training rooms and shop areas.

The property also contains a half-acre site that is suitable for outdoor vehicle, container or storage age. It is situated in the southwestern corner of Baltimore County and is adjacent to Baltimore city and Interstates 695 and 95. BWI Airport can be accessed in seven miles from the site and the Port of Baltimore is 10 miles away.

According to data from MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, the vacancy rate for warehouse/industrial product in Baltimore County Southwest submarket is currently 5.3% and 3.7% in the larger BWI corridor.