GREGORY B. CAREY



ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF MICROBIOLOGY AND IMMUNOLOGY AND ASSISTANT DEAN FOR STUDENT RESEARCH AND EDUCATION



UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Gregory B. Carey has helped lead students as an assistant dean, researched as a cancer biochemist and teaches as a professor. He has prepared scholars as young as sixth grade for higher education career tracks.

But he didn’t come from a family that had extensive formal education. His parents were only educated to sixth grade in the rural Bahamas under colonialism and his grandparents were only educated to the third grade. Born into that system, Carey said he learned early on that education is essential for self and community empowerment. He also saw first-hand how involved his parents were in the community and wanted to help as his mother lost babies because of limited health care.

“From a young age, I learned the value of serving, to enjoy and relate to people and work together for the greater, common good,” Carey said.

He earned a doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University followed by two postdoctoral fellowships. His career has been dedicated to broadening diversity, inclusion and achievement and participation in science and medicine. At the University of Maryland School of Medicine, he mentored students and trainees as a lab P.I., with 43% coming from a group underrepresented in science and medicine, and was awarded the USM Board of Regents Excellence in Mentoring Award.

He is a leader and founding member of the UMB CURE Scholars program for sixth- to 12th-grade students from west Baltimore.

He also led the NIH-funded yearlong STAR-PREP post-baccalaureate program, advancing 25 underrepresented scholars to advanced degree tracks and the UM Scholars program to provide mentored research opportunities for 120 undergraduates.

“He is particularly passionate about outreach to and mentoring of a diverse student population of future physicians and biomedical scientists from populations underrepresented in these fields,” said James Kaper, vice dean for academic affairs at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.