Homerun for Recovery raises $115K in 30th year

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals, primarily veterans, dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs, celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser April 23 by raising more than $115,000.
More than 200 people came together at Hammerjacks to raise funds for the program. Presented by BlueHalo, Homerun for Recovery’s fundraising effort is driven by its signature silent auction. Silent auction packages included brewery and wine tours, Orioles games, gift certificates from many of the city’s finest restaurants and hotels, and collectors’ items such as autographed sports memorabilia. Money raised at the 2022 Homerun for Recovery supports the veterans and homeless men enrolled in The Baltimore Station’s therapeutic residential recovery and community-based programs.
A volunteer at the event enjoyed sampling some of the fresh oysters. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Jeremiah Kieli, Joey Vanoni, of Pizza di Joey, and Emile Davignon enjoyed fresh slices from Pizza di Joey’s food truck. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
From left, Jordan Wilson, Tara Wilson, Brittany Viola and Jared Viola spend time with the Oriole bird at the annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
From left, Bonnie Hockstein, Judy Templeton and Dianne Bradie from The Hons continued to show their support for The Baltimore Station. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Latrice Alston, executive assistant at The Baltimore Station and Paul Martin, assistant residential program director at The Baltimore Station, greet guests at the annual fundraiser. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Kim Callari, far left, deputy director at The Baltimore Station and Jen Rothenberger, far right, former president of The Baltimore Station’s Board of Directors (far right), enjoy the event with supporters from the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, one of The Baltimore Station’s “Friends of the Station” supporters. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Guests bid on silent auction items that ranged from jewelry and Orioles tickets to restaurant gift cards and curated gift baskets. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
The Ravens Playmakers oversaw the raffle where attendees were entered to win a signed Baltimore Colts helmet. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
John Friedel, executive director at The Baltimore Station, Jen Rothenberger, former president of The Baltimore Station’s Board of Directors, Kim Callari, deputy director at The Baltimore Station and longtime volunteer, Sarah Shifflett celebrate the success of the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Randy and Angelica Gray participate in the Fund a Need portion of the program. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)