Homerun for Recovery raises $115K in 30th year

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals, primarily veterans, dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs, celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser April 23 by raising more than $115,000.

More than 200 people came together at Hammerjacks to raise funds for the program. Presented by BlueHalo, Homerun for Recovery’s fundraising effort is driven by its signature silent auction. Silent auction packages included brewery and wine tours, Orioles games, gift certificates from many of the city’s finest restaurants and hotels, and collectors’ items such as autographed sports memorabilia. Money raised at the 2022 Homerun for Recovery supports the veterans and homeless men enrolled in The Baltimore Station’s therapeutic residential recovery and community-based programs.

