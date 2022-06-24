Nephrology Associates joins Evergreen Nephrology

Nephrology Associates PA, which provides comprehensive kidney care services to patients in Cecil County, all three Delaware counties and Delaware County Pennsylvania, will partner with Evergreen Nephrology to transform kidney care for patients.

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver’s seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, clinical resources and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality health care and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

Evergreen Nephrology’s co-founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center and the department of Health and Human Services to introduce the Kidney Care Choices models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Boehler and fellow co-founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President’s Medal from the American Society of Nephrology.

Nephrology Associates was founded over 45 years ago and includes 28 nephrologists, 16 advanced practice providers and a dedicated staff servicing patients in hospitals, one of eight office locations, multiple dialysis centers and many other health care settings across our service area. Nephrology Associates also operates two vascular access centers, a clinical research program and serves as the medical director of the only Kidney Transplant program in Delaware.