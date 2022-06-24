PRIORITY PARTNERS



Teaming up with HGTV hosts Matt Muenster and Chris Grundy, Priority Partners built and installed free-standing mini food pantries stocked with free healthy foods in underserved communities.

They offer a unique spin on the “give when you can, take when you need,” concept and provide self-serve in high-traffic areas where a true need exists.

Known as the Cupboard Project, the innovative project provides access to food for those who need it. An estimated 640,000 Marylanders face hunger, nearly 196,000 of them children.

Priority Partners serve more than 325,000 residents as a Maryland Managed Care Organization. It plans to build several more cupboards throughout the state along with a fleet of three mobile food pantries. The custom-converted school buses, two of which will be operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties and the third by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, are being designed and are planned to be unveiled this year.

Already, a cupboard in Aberdeen is making a difference since being completed February 11. There are also cupboards in the Mt. Winans neighborhood and Edgewood, operated and stocked by community organizations.

The Cupboard Project builds on Priority Partners’ commitment to grassroots-level support for neighbors. The long-standing Community Health Advocate program works with local organizations, churches and other partners to offer health and well-being educational classes. Health advocates also organize and participate in events like food drops and health fairs.

“Priority Partners also works with non-plan members in underserved regions of the state to help address socioeconomic issues such as education, nutrition and job readiness,” the organization shared about its mission.