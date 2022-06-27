ANTHONY BRAD SPICER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Home detention
This appeal arises from a decision of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, denying a motion to modify a sentence filed by appellant, Anthony Brad Spicer. Appellant presents a single question for our review, which we have rephrased: Did the circuit court lawfully order home detention as a condition of probation upon appellant’s release from a period of executed incarceration?
