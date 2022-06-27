Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DOUGLAS CAISHPAL REIMUNDO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 27, 2022

Criminal procedure — Expert testimony — Lay opinion

Appellant, Douglas Caishpal Reimundo, was charged by indictment in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County with sexual abuse of a minor, second degree rape, sexual offense in the third degree, sexual offense in the fourth degree, and second degree assault.
Appellant was convicted by a jury of two sexual offenses and second degree assault, but acquitted of sexual abuse of a minor and second degree rape.

