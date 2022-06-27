Jennifer Stephan | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC ), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has announced the promotion of Jennifer Stephan to senior commercial lease administrator. Previously Commercial Lease Administrator, Stephan has worked for CRC for more than 22 years.

In her new role, Stephan will be responsible for commercial lease administration portfolio allocation, overseeing process improvements, and leading onboarding of new team members. She will work with the company’s property management and leasing teams to ensure accurate and timely adherence to lease requirements.