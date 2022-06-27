Nominations open for Leading Women scholarship

The Daily Record and recognition sponsor Keswick are offering a Leading Woman scholarship of $2,000 to honor a student who is majoring in/pursuing a degree in public health, nursing, geriatrics or a health-related major/degree. To qualify, the student must attend a Maryland four-year, fully accredited, degree-granting college or university and should be a junior or senior majoring in one of the fields listed. Nominations are open until July 13.

The scholarship winner will be selected based on the following criteria:

● A successful student;

● Takes on leadership roles in her community, preferably related to health and/or geriatrics, and;

● Demonstrates a commitment to inspiring change in a health-related field.

If your institution has a candidate who meets those criteria, we welcome the submission of her name so she can be considered for this honor. Only one name may be submitted per institution. Please send the candidate’s resume and at least one, but up to three, reference letters that speak to all three of the criteria listed above.

Visit https://thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/leading-women-scholarship/ for more information or to complete an application form.

The recipient of this year’s scholarship will be invited to attend the awards celebration of Leading Women on Aug. 24. The scholarship winner will receive a complimentary ticket along with two guests of her choice. She will be highlighted in The Daily Record’s Leading Women magazine reaching more than 9,500 readers in print and 90,000 visitors online.

Please contact events@thedailyrecord.com with any questions.