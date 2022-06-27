QUANTAE RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Kazadi
A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant, Quantae Richardson, of first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. After the trial court sentenced him to a term of twenty-five years’ imprisonment for first-degree assault and a consecutive term of twenty years’ imprisonment for the handgun charge, Richardson filed a timely notice of appeal.
