QUANTAE RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 27, 2022

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Kazadi

A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant, Quantae Richardson, of first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. After the trial court sentenced him to a term of twenty-five years’ imprisonment for first-degree assault and a consecutive term of twenty years’ imprisonment for the handgun charge, Richardson filed a timely notice of appeal.

Read the opinion

