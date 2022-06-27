RUTHANN ARON GREEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Writ of error coram nobis — Res judicata

In 2016, Appellant, Ruthann Aron Green, filed a petition for writ of error coram nobis in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County and later withdrew that petition with prejudice. In 2021, Green filed a second petition for writ of error coram nobis. The circuit court denied Green’s second petition because the first petition had been dismissed with prejudice.

Read the opinion