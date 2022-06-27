Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RUTHANN ARON GREEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 27, 2022

Criminal procedure — Writ of error coram nobis — Res judicata

In 2016, Appellant, Ruthann Aron Green, filed a petition for writ of error coram nobis in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County and later withdrew that petition with prejudice. In 2021, Green filed a second petition for writ of error coram nobis. The circuit court denied Green’s second petition because the first petition had been dismissed with prejudice.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo