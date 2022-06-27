SHARON YAP



Sharon Yap was first inspired to go into nursing because of her older sisters who had gone into the profession. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Davao Doctors College in the Philippines.

For two and a half years, she worked as a pediatric ICU nurse at Southern Philippines Medical Center. For the next eight years, she was employed at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital. In April 2019, she began her time with Levindale Hospital as a registered nurse.

Co-worker and charge nurse Ayisat Kaffo applauded Yap’s dependability and said “I am fortunate to have her on my team. Each day I see that she is on the schedule when I am working I know it’s going to be a good day. She is fun to be around and even makes the tough times fun!”

What has been the most challenging part of the pandemic for you and how have you met that challenge?

The most challenging part of the pandemic is a lot of my coworkers got sick with COVID and at the same time we are getting a lot of COVID-positive patients and residents. Also some health care workers are afraid (of) catching COVID. Working short-staffed and needing to pick up extra shifts to cover the unit. During the pandemic, my motto was “No Fear While Caring Bravely.” It is not easy giving direct care while knowing that a lot of people are dying from COVID.