TIMOTHY DWAN JARVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Robbery, assault, theft and reckless endangerment

After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, Timothy Dwan Jarvis was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, using a firearm in a crime of violence, second-degree assault, theft between $100 and $1,500, reckless endangerment,

conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit theft between $100 and $1,500 dollars. After merging several of the convictions, the court sentenced Mr. Jarvis to consecutive terms of incarceration of thirty-five years for using a firearm in a crime of violence and fifteen years for armed robbery. He presents one issue on appeal …

