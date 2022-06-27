Wendi Massicot | Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare

Wendi Massicot has joined Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare (BACH) as a workforce development specialist.

With a wealth of experience, Massicot will support BACH participants during their training, certification, and job application process. Massicot previously worked as a case manager, crisis manager, teacher, and coach for adults and children at Laurel Life Services in York, Pennsylvania and in Baltimore at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The Living Legacy Foundation and Carroll County Public Schools.

She holds an Master of Arts in human sciences from Hood College and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. BACH is a nonprofit workforce development organization that connects unemployed and underemployed Baltimoreans to the training and coaching they need to fill critical mid-level skilled positions in health care.