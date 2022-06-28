Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

McCormick declares $0.37 quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2022

The board of directors of Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable July 25, 2022 to shareholders of record July 11, 2022.

McCormick’s current annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $1.36 per share paid in fiscal year 2021.

This is the 98th year of consecutive dividend payments by the company. McCormick has more than $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories.

