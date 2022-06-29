Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CAROL R. WOLFF v. CHARLES P. MAGAL, M.D., et al.

By: Unreported Opinions June 29, 2022

Torts — Medical malpractice — Negligence

Carol Wolff, acting individually and as the personal representative of the estate of James Michael Dean, Jr., initiated a civil action in the Circuit Court for Garrett County alleging that Charles P. Magal, M.D., and Allegany Imaging, P.C. (collectively “Appellees”), had committed medical malpractice in failing to diagnose the cancer that ultimately took Mr. Dean’s life.

Read the opinion

