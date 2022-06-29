Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHARLES BLESSING, JR. v. SANDY SPRING BANK, ET AL

By: Unreported Opinions June 29, 2022

Civil litigation — Law of the case — Dicta

The parties to this appeal are appellant, Charles Blessing, Jr. (“Blessing”) and appellees, Sandy Spring Bank (“the Bank”) and 227 East Diamond, LLC (“227”). On August 29, 2018, Blessing filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County against appellees. In Count I of that complaint, he asked the court to declare, among other things, that in 2014 the Bank, without a legal right to do so, transferred certain personal and other property to 227.

Read the opinion

