FREDERICK AUGUST DECKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 29, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Sexual offender supervision

In November 2012, Frederick August Decker, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Harford County, pursuant to a binding plea agreement, to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. Among other things, the plea agreement provided that appellant shall register as a sex offender in any State or jurisdiction in which he shall reside” and that he “shall abide by any other terms and conditions of probation as [the circuit court] deems appropriate,” but it was silent as to lifetime sexual offender supervision.

Read the opinion

