Jon Gregory | Planit

Jon Gregory was promoted to director of account services at Planit, one of Baltimore’s top communications, marketing and interactive agencies.

In this role, Gregory will serve as the visionary and unifier of Planit’s account services team, overseeing internal agency efforts while also managing key relationships with Planit’s clients. He brings more than 14 years of agency experience to this role. He has worked at Planit since 2017 where he started as an account director. Previously, he worked for GKV where he started as an intern in 2007, and eventually became an Account Supervisor.

In the role of director of account services, Gregory will leverage his experience to balance the needs of clients with the insight and decision-making required to maintain and grow profitable account relationships. He will also focus on coaching, strengthening and developing Planit’s growing account services team.