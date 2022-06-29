LUMINIS HEALTH



Luminis Health has developed a comprehensive and robust program aimed at helping its employees.

While many programs address the physical health of employees, the Wellbeing Program targets the whole person.

“The goal of the Wellbeing Program at Luminis Health is to provide resources, activities, and education that helps individuals enhance their personal wellbeing,” Anne Gotimer, manager of the Wellbeing and Engagement who leads the program, said. “This means selecting initiatives and offerings that reflect the needs of employees and providing them in an inclusive and engaging way.”

The program features a variety of ways and opportunities for employees to take time and focus on their health.

These include, exhale rounds which provide ways for floor staff to get a break through a cart that includes relaxation items. Support round where doctors can round with teams to help address grief and moral injury.

“To meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we adjusted our offerings to address new challenges for employees inside and outside of work,” Gotimer said. “For example, Luminis Health increased mental and emotional health offerings and created Exhale Rooms where teams could step off of the floor to decompress. Understanding not all teams can step away, we mobilized the Exhale Rooms by converting it to a cart that round throughout the organization to provide moments of relaxation to employees.”