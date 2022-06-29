Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TIFFANY COVINGTON v. ESV REALTY, LLC, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions June 29, 2022

Torts — Slip and fall — Duty to inspect

Tiffany Covington (“Covington”), appellant, stepped on a curb and fell into a six-to-seven-inch depression in a landscaped island located in a shopping center parking lot, owned and managed by ESV Realty, LLC (“ESV Realty”), appellee. Covington filed a lawsuit against ESV Realty for negligence alleging, in pertinent part, that the depression was dangerous and ESV Realty had a duty to inspect and maintain the landscaped island for uniformity in height and grade.

