Anne Davis | Hood College

Hood College appointed Anne Davis, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, FAND, as the founding director of the College’s new graduate-level nutrition science program.

Under the department of nursing, and in collaboration with the dean of the graduate school, Davis will be responsible for overseeing the program, which consists of three tracks: dietetics, sustainability studies and general nutrition sciences. Davis will also manage recruitment efforts and establish regional partnerships, with the goal of identifying experiential learning opportunities and future employment for students.

Davis joins Hood from the University of the Pacific, where she served as the founding graduate clinical nutrition program director and chair, as well as an associate clinical professor. She has also directed accredited nutrition and dietetics programs at the University of New Haven and the University of Saint Joseph.

Davis earned her master’s degree in science from the University of Connecticut and also holds a doctorate in philosophy from Temple University. She has been credentialed as a registered dietetic technician from the Academy of Dietetics and Nutrition since 1983 and was named a fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 2015.