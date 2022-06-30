Christopher Jeffries | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham , a Baltimore-based law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, announced principal Christopher Jeffries has been elected President of the Maryland Defense Counsel.

Jeffries was sworn in during the organization’s annual meeting on June 16.

A trial lawyer, Jeffries represents businesses in litigation matters, including breaches of contract and business defamation. He defends individuals and businesses in personal injury actions, particularly claims against property owners and has significant trial experience representing police officers for alleged civil rights violations.

Jeffries is a recipient of the Daily Record’s Leadership in Law and VIP awards and was selected for the inaugural Hot List by Lawyers of Color LLC. He is listed in the legal guide The Best Lawyers in America.

Jeffries a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Baltimore City, the Monumental City Bar Association, and the Baltimore County Bar Association.

A graduate of Leadership Baltimore County, Jeffries serves as a member of the Center Stage Board of Trustees, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Samuel Ready Scholarships Inc., and Charm City Youth Lacrosse. He is a former board member of Disability Rights Maryland.