Counsel Cindy Armstrong will now lead Franklin & Prokopik’s Hagerstown office.

She brings 15 years of experience representing employers and insurers in the workers’ compensation industry. Before joining F&P, Cindy was a partner at a private firm barred in Maryland and the District of Columbia. Cindy is an active member of the MD Bar Association Negligence, Insurance and Workers’ Compensation Section. he is also a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland Defense Counsel.