Hannah C. Ellis, Esq., Jenny Y. Moy, MD and Lindsey Linton | Neighbor Ride

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2022

From top: Hannah Ellis, Lenny Moy and Lindsey Linton.

Neighbor Ride has added Hannah C. Ellis, Esq., Jenny Y. Moy, MD and Lindsey Linton to its board of directors.

Ellis is an estate planning attorney with Davis, Agnor, Rapaport, and Skalny, LLC – a Howard County-based law firm serving the Maryland community.

Moy, a Laurel resident, is a medical director at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Linton is a content and graphics specialist with Columbia-based Structural Group Inc. The company is based in Columbia.

 

