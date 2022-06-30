Introducing The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Financial Services 2022

The men and women who are leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services are helping their clients deal with a roller coaster of an economy, one that was buffeted by the pandemic and is now wracked by inflation.

The companies and institutions they lead – from credit unions to banks, from private wealth advisers to asset management companies – come in all sizes. But the realities of the economy affect them all.

The 30 people you’ll meet in our second annual Power 30 Banking & Finance List play an outsized role in the state’s economy. We’re pleased to profile them in this special publication.

This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar to all of us – a good number were on this list last year – but some are known mostly inside their organizations or communities.

In these pages we explore how these leaders view the banking and financial services landscape, not only how it now exists but what it may look like in the future. And, just as importantly, we’ve tried to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are, how they view their jobs, what drives them forward.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the leading figures in law, higher education, health care, business and other fields.

Thomas Baden Jr.

Editor

John Allen

Maryland Regional President

Wells Fargo Bank

James Aryee

Vice President, Regional Market Manager

FNB Corp.

Scott Beatty Jr.

CEO, President

Shore United Bank

Kevin Benson

President, CEO

Rosedale Federal Savings and Loan Association

John Bratsakis

President, CEO

Md/DC Credit Union Association

Augie Chiasera

Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake Region President

M&T Bank

Christopher College

Managing Partner

TCP Venture Capital

James Cornelsen

Chair

Mid-Atlantic Market Wesbanco

Janet Currie

Maryland Market President

Bank of America

Greg Farno

Regional President

Truist Bank

John Hamilton

President, CEO

MECU Credit Union

Michael Hankin

CEO

Brown Advisory

Joseph Haskins Jr.

Chairman, CEO

Harbor Bank

Kevin Lander

Managing Director & Region Manager

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Don Lewis

President, CEO

Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union

Ramon Looby

CEO

Maryland Bankers Association

John Massie

Senior Vice President, Maryland Market Manager

PNC Bank

Brian Monday

Regional President

Mid-South TD Bank

Tonia Niedzialski

President, CEO

Point Breeze Credit Union

Harry O’Mealia

CEO

1919 Investment Counsel

Melissa Quirk

President, CEO

Provident State Bank

Susan Riel

President, CEO

EagleBank

Carissa Rodeheaver

Chair, President, CEO

First United Bank & Trust

Daniel Schrider

President, CEO

Sandy Spring Bank

Rob Sharps

President, CEO

T. Rowe Price Group

Becky Smith

Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer

SECU

Rick Stafford

President, CEO

Tower Federal Credit Union

Pat Vaughan

East Region Divisional President

RBC Wealth Management

Jeff Whitaker

President, CEO

Chevy Chase Trust

Todd Wickwire

CEO

WMS Partners