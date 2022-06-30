Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Introducing The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Financial Services 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2022

The men and women who are leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services are helping their clients deal with a roller coaster of an economy, one that was buffeted by the pandemic and is now wracked by inflation.

Thomas Baden Jr.

The companies and institutions they lead – from credit unions to banks, from private wealth advisers to asset management companies – come in all sizes. But the realities of the economy affect them all.

The 30 people you’ll meet in our second annual Power 30 Banking & Finance List play an outsized role in the state’s economy. We’re pleased to profile them in this special publication.

This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar to all of us – a good number were on this list last year – but some are known mostly inside their organizations or communities.

In these pages we explore how these leaders view the banking and financial services landscape, not only how it now exists but what it may look like in the future. And, just as importantly, we’ve tried to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are, how they view their jobs, what drives them forward.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the leading figures in law, higher education, health care, business and other fields.

You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

See the Power 30 Banking & Financial Services digital edition here.

John Allen
Maryland Regional President
Wells Fargo Bank

James Aryee
Vice President, Regional Market Manager
FNB Corp.

Scott Beatty Jr.
CEO, President
Shore United Bank

Kevin Benson
President, CEO
Rosedale Federal Savings and Loan Association

John Bratsakis
President, CEO
Md/DC Credit Union Association

 Augie Chiasera
Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake Region President
M&T Bank

Christopher College
Managing Partner
TCP Venture Capital

James Cornelsen
Chair
Mid-Atlantic Market Wesbanco

Janet Currie
Maryland Market President
Bank of America

Greg Farno
Regional President
Truist Bank

John Hamilton
President, CEO
MECU Credit Union

Michael Hankin
CEO
Brown Advisory

Joseph Haskins Jr.
Chairman, CEO
Harbor Bank

Kevin Lander
Managing Director & Region Manager
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Don Lewis
President, CEO
Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union

Ramon Looby
CEO
Maryland Bankers Association

John Massie
Senior Vice President, Maryland Market Manager
PNC Bank

Brian Monday
Regional President
Mid-South TD Bank

Tonia Niedzialski
President, CEO
Point Breeze Credit Union

Harry O’Mealia
CEO
1919 Investment Counsel

Melissa Quirk
President, CEO
Provident State Bank

Susan Riel
President, CEO
EagleBank

Carissa Rodeheaver
Chair, President, CEO
First United Bank & Trust

Daniel Schrider
President, CEO
Sandy Spring Bank

Rob Sharps
President, CEO
T. Rowe Price Group

Becky Smith
Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer
SECU

Rick Stafford
President, CEO
Tower Federal Credit Union

Pat Vaughan
East Region Divisional President
RBC Wealth Management

Jeff Whitaker
President, CEO
Chevy Chase Trust

Todd Wickwire
CEO
WMS Partners

