Introducing The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Financial Services 2022

The men and women who are leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services are helping their clients deal with a roller coaster of an economy, one that was buffeted by the pandemic and is now wracked by inflation.
The companies and institutions they lead – from credit unions to banks, from private wealth advisers to asset management companies – come in all sizes. But the realities of the economy affect them all.
The 30 people you’ll meet in our second annual Power 30 Banking & Finance List play an outsized role in the state’s economy. We’re pleased to profile them in this special publication.
This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar to all of us – a good number were on this list last year – but some are known mostly inside their organizations or communities.
In these pages we explore how these leaders view the banking and financial services landscape, not only how it now exists but what it may look like in the future. And, just as importantly, we’ve tried to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are, how they view their jobs, what drives them forward.
This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the leading figures in law, higher education, health care, business and other fields.
You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.
We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
See the Power 30 Banking & Financial Services digital edition here.
John Allen
Maryland Regional President
Wells Fargo Bank
James Aryee
Vice President, Regional Market Manager
FNB Corp.
Scott Beatty Jr.
CEO, President
Shore United Bank
Kevin Benson
President, CEO
Rosedale Federal Savings and Loan Association
John Bratsakis
President, CEO
Md/DC Credit Union Association
Augie Chiasera
Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake Region President
M&T Bank
Christopher College
Managing Partner
TCP Venture Capital
James Cornelsen
Chair
Mid-Atlantic Market Wesbanco
Janet Currie
Maryland Market President
Bank of America
Greg Farno
Regional President
Truist Bank
John Hamilton
President, CEO
MECU Credit Union
Michael Hankin
CEO
Brown Advisory
Joseph Haskins Jr.
Chairman, CEO
Harbor Bank
Kevin Lander
Managing Director & Region Manager
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Don Lewis
President, CEO
Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union
Ramon Looby
CEO
Maryland Bankers Association
John Massie
Senior Vice President, Maryland Market Manager
PNC Bank
Brian Monday
Regional President
Mid-South TD Bank
Tonia Niedzialski
President, CEO
Point Breeze Credit Union
Harry O’Mealia
CEO
1919 Investment Counsel
Melissa Quirk
President, CEO
Provident State Bank
Susan Riel
President, CEO
EagleBank
Carissa Rodeheaver
Chair, President, CEO
First United Bank & Trust
Daniel Schrider
President, CEO
Sandy Spring Bank
Rob Sharps
President, CEO
T. Rowe Price Group
Becky Smith
Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer
SECU
Rick Stafford
President, CEO
Tower Federal Credit Union
Pat Vaughan
East Region Divisional President
RBC Wealth Management
Jeff Whitaker
President, CEO
Chevy Chase Trust
Todd Wickwire
CEO
WMS Partners