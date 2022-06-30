Lyndsey Meninger, Thomas M. Lewis, Daniel Navarro and David Wiltsey | CEIC

Lyndsey Meninger was promoted to vice president of legal services, Thomas M. Lewis was named the new director of IT infrastructure and systems, Daniel Navarro has become the director of underwriting operations and David Wiltsey is the new director of compliance programs at Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company, Maryland’s largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance.

In this position, Meninger is responsible for overseeing the legal and subrogation departments and assisting the company’s chief legal officer with government relations. Prior to her new position, Meninger was the director of legal services at Chesapeake Employers.

In 2008, she joined Chesapeake Employers as a law clerk. Other roles she’s held while working at the company include staff attorney, attorney, and senior attorney. Meninger earned a Bachelor of Arts from Washington College, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Baltimore and Towson University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Lewis is responsible for ensuring the efficient operations of the company’s computer network, security, servers, databases and data networks. This includes managing the IT staff responsible for systems engineering and administration, database administration, the service desk and operations. Prior to joining the company, Lewis was director at Willscot Mobilemini. His previous experience includes various IT leadership roles at GBMC and St. Agnes Healthcare.

Lewis possesses a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University and a graduate certificate in project management from the University of Maryland.

Navarro is responsible for directing the daily operations of the Underwriting department and developing strategies to meet the department’s goals that align with the company’s strategic plan and corporate objectives. Prior to joining the company, Navarro was vice president of underwriting at United Heritage Property and Casualty. Previously, he was vice president of underwriting at Oklahoma Farm Bureau and worked for State Farm for 22 years where he held various positions in commercial underwriting, P&C Field Underwriting, and Loss Control. He possesses a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University. Additionally, he holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, Certified Life Underwriter (CLU) designation and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation.

Wiltsey is responsible for assisting the chief compliance officer in implementing, communicating, and reviewing corporate policies and procedures, trends, and work systems as part of the overall enterprise-wide Corporate Compliance Program. Prior to joining the company, Wiltsey worked for the University of Maryland Medical System as a corporate compliance analyst for seven years. His previous experience includes underwriting roles with Hanover Insurance Group and ProAssurance.

Wiltsey possesses a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Salisbury University. He is a member of the Health Care Compliance Association and the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics. He is also certified in health care privacy compliance.