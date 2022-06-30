MICHAEL HANKIN



PRESIDENT AND CEO

BROWN ADVISORY

For nearly 25 years, Michael Hankin has served as president and CEO of Brown Advisory, an independent investment management firm based in Baltimore. His professional career has focused on helping individuals and institutions with a wide range of investment and financial matters.

For more than six years, he has served on the board of directors for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.. He is also a member of the board for three private companies: 1251 Capital Group Inc., Tate Engineering Services Inc. and The Wills Group Inc.

Last year, Hankin was named co-chair of UpSurge, an ecosystem builder designed to promote Baltimore as the country’s first Equitech city and a launching pad for startup businesses. With a passion for the community, he has given his time to a number of organizations over the years including as chairman of the Baltimore Healthy Garbor Project, Trustee of Johns Hopkins University and vice chair of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Hankin earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and holds a bachelor and master degree from Emory University. Before coming to Brown Advisory in 1993 as their chief operating officer, he worked as an associate at Venable LLP and a partner at DLA Piper.