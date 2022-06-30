PAT VAUGHAN



SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DIVISIONAL DIRECTOR (EAST)

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Pat Vaughan oversees financial advisers and other professionals serving clients for RBC Wealth Management in branch offices across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

He immigrated to America in 1981 from Dublin, Ireland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration and a higher diploma in education from Trinity College in Dublin.

His career started at Kidder Peabody and then started at Ferris, Baker Watts in 1990. Ferris, Baker Watts joined RBC Wealth Management in 2008 when Vaughan was the director of the Private Client Group. He’s the executive sponsor of the RBC Veterans Engagement and Troop Support (VETS) employee resource group. He’s also involved with the Caroline Center of Baltimore, which helps unemployed women find jobs in a career with potential for advancement.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

I try to motivate people to be better, to work hard and be accountable.

Who was your most significant mentor, and what did you learn from that person?

My first branch director in this business, Bill Knobloch. I learned from him to do the right thing and always put the interests of the client first.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I would like to own an Irish Pub/Restaurant.