RAMON O. LOOBY



PRESIDENT & CEO

MARYLAND BANKERS ASSOCIATION

With a rich background in public affairs including navigating complex policy issues, Ramon O. Looby became the president and CEO of the Maryland Bankers Association in January 2021.

He previously served as senior vice president and public policy lead for Bank of America as well as senior director of public policy for the Consumer Data Industry Association and executive director of the World Consumer Credit Reporting Conference.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

Advocate on behalf of Maryland’s banking industry, support and motivate my teammates and partner with our members to serve communities.

Who was your most significant mentor and what did you learn from that person?

Anton J. Gunn. After watching him give a speech in 2009, I tracked him down and asked him to be my mentor. When I think back, he was someone who pushed me to take a greater interest in the world of business which led to my time at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

My very first job following graduate school was as a public information and education officer with a fire department. The work was intense and the issues of utmost importance, however, it was the people and the sense of service that stand out to me. I’d be doing something in that space if I weren’t in this industry.