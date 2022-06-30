RICK STAFFORD



PRESIDENT AND CEO

TOWER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Since 2017, Rick Stafford has served as president and CEO of Tower Federal Credit Union, the largest federal credit union in Maryland with more than $4 billion in assets and more than 200,000 members worldwide.

Prior to being named president at Tower, Stafford served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Peoples Bank. Prior to that, Stafford was the senior vice president of retail banking at Citizens First Bank. He brings more than 30 years of leadership in the financial industry with a commitment to maximize member value. He strives to bring integrity, value, teamwork and industry advocacy to his leadership role.

Stafford is also president of the TowerCares Foundation, Tower Federal Credit Union’s charitable arm that supports children in need as well as the heroic individuals and their families who sacrificed while protecting Americans’ freedom. He serves on the board of Ongoing Operations and a member of the board subcommittee of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, the Fort Meade Alliance and Baltimore Washington Corridor Chamber, among other boards.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in management from Adrian College, a Master of Management from Georgetown University and an MBA in banking from Walsh College.