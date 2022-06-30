ROB SHARPS



CEO AND PRESIDENT

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.

Rob Sharps has been part of the team at T. Rowe Price since 1997, beginning as an analyst specializing in financial services stocks, including banks, asset managers, and securities brokers, in the U.S. Equity Division, and later serving roles in portfolio management, the management committee and investment leadership.

In February 2021, Sharps became president of Price Group and then CEO on Jan. 1, 2022.

Sharps earned a bachelor’s in accounting, summa cum laude, from Towson University and an MBA in finance from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.

Sharps currently serves on the board of the Baltimore Curriculum Project. He previously served on the St. Paul’s School Board of Trustees.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

“t’s no secret that our associates are our greatest asset at T. Rowe Price. The diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skills of our associates create a collective experience focused on delivering excellence. It’s my mission to empower associates to perform at their best in an inclusive and collaborative environment because that ultimately leads to the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

“I can honestly say that I love the business of investing – the thrill of the market, during both ups and downs, and the intellectual curiosity that it demands has kept me motivated for the 25 years that I have been at T. Rowe Price.”