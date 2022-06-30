SCOTT BEATTY JR.



CEO, PRESIDENT

SHORE UNITED BANK

Eastern Shore native Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty Jr. has served as the CEO and president of Shore Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Shore United Bank, since 2013. Shore Bancshares is the largest independent bank holding company on Maryland’s Eastern Shore providing banking and investment services to the mid-Atlantic region.

Beatty has worked in finance throughout his career, starting as a practicing certified public accountant. He co-founded Easton-based accounting firm Beatty Satchell and Company in the early 1970s and would go on to serve in 1992 as director of Talbot Bank, which later merged with CNB to create Shore United Bank.

Though Beatty has held many positions with Shore Bancshares over his long career, he is not thinking about retirement anytime soon, calling it not as “compelling” as it could be, “given that I still like coming to work every day.”

Beatty holds a bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

Supporting the staff at Shore United Bank. My management style is what I refer to as distributive management. I work with great people every day. They know their trade far better than I do. They have complete authority to do what they do best. My role is to support them in any way they may need support.