SUSAN RIEL



PRESIDENT/CEO

EAGLE BANCORP INC. AND EAGLEBANK

Susan Riel leads EagleBank in overall growth strategies and enhancing shareholder value. She has been with the company since 1998, previously serving as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank, and executive vice president of the company.

EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices in suburban Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia.

Eagle Bancorp Inc., the parent company for Eagle Bank, announced in its annual earnings report that net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $176.7 million, compared to $132.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 33.6% increase.

“We continue to be a leader among our peers with an efficiency ratio of 44.3%, a key component of which, is our branch light strategy,” Riel said in an announcement of the 2021 earnings report. “This year we closed three branches, all of which had expiring leases and clients who can be served from other northern Virginia branches and through digital channels.”

Riel has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2017 and the bank board since 2018.

The bank has announced several projects to support affordable housing projects, including in June a project in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington.