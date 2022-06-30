TODD M. WICKWIRE



CEO

WMS PARTNERS

Todd M. Wickwire leads the development and implementation of WMS Partners’ strategic and operational plans and also works on building and preserving the firm’s culture.

Prior to joining WMS, Wickwire was a managing director and head of equity research at Wells Fargo Securities. Wickwire earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s with honors from Franklin & Marshall College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

What’s the most important thing in your job?

Recruit and retain top talent and require my colleagues to do the same. At WMS, our people are the secret sauce – we have amazing people! When I took the CEO role at WMS, my first priority was to bring in an experienced COO to run our day-to-day operations. After an exhaustive search we hired Laura Carr, formerly SVP & COO at PNC Wealth Management. Laura has been a total game-changer for WMS.

Who was your most significant mentor, and what did you learn from that person?

My most significant mentor was Diane Schumaker-Krieg, the global head of research at Wells Fargo Securities. Diane was my boss for 15 years when I was head of U.S. equity research at Wells. The most important thing I learned from Diane was the concept of “servant leadership.” Diane came into work everyday trying to understand what her people needed to be successful and how she could most effectively support those needs.