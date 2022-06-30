TONIA NIEDZIALKOWSKI



PRESIDENT AND CEO

POINT BREEZE CREDIT UNION

First joining Point Breeze Credit Union in 1994, Tonia Niedzialkowski was named president and CEO in mid-December taking over the top position on Feb. 1. She had been serving as president before the appointment was announced. The promotion to CEO was a part of a planned leadership transition in place for several years.

Throughout her nearly 30-year career with the credit union, she has held various executive leadership roles including executive vice president/chief operating officer, senior vice president/chief financial officer and chief of information technology.

Niedzialkowski has played a major role in the credit union’s growth to include new members and its consumer and business loan activity. She also oversaw their expansion into two new markets, Westminster and Owings Mills, and the renovation of their Hunt Valley headquarters which doubled the facility’s size.

Niedzialkowski is a member of a number of business and trade organizations. She serves on the Hunt Valley Business Forum board of directors and on the advocacy committee for the MD/DC Credit Union Association.

A Towson University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in finance, she is also a certified public accountant.