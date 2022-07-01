Baltimore man indicted for multiple fake loan applications

A federal grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for submitting several fraudulent loan applications as well as stealing the identity of a tax preparer, according to a federal prosecutor.

Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes Jr., 37, on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft, said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron.

According to the six-count indictment, between March 2020 and October 2021, Hayes submitted fraudulent applications for loans from Economic Injury Disaster Relief, the Paycheck Protection Plan, the Small Business Administration and two banks.

The indictment also says Hayes used the name of a tax preparer and their identification number to submit a fraudulent Form 941 to a bank without the victim’s knowledge or consent. The preparer previously had been hired by Hayes and a company he revived to prepare his personal returns as well as those of the company. Federal records indicate no such form was ever filed.

If convicted, Hayes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for wire fraud, 10 years for money laundering, and a mandatory two years in federal prison followed by any other sentenced imposed for aggravated identity theft.