2022 Reader Rankings voting now open

Voting for the 2022 Reader Rankings is now open. You may vote once per day through July 25.

The top five companies that received the most nominations during the nomination round in May advanced to the voting round. Voting for your favorites in the following categories:

Business Services

Education

Finance/ Accounting/ Insurance Providers

Health Care

Law and Legal Services

Made in Maryland

Real Estate

Technology

Click here for more information and the ballot to vote: https://thedailyrecord.com/reader-rankings/.