2022 Reader Rankings voting now open

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2022

Voting for the 2022 Reader Rankings is now open. You may vote once per day through July 25.

The top five companies that received the most nominations during the nomination round in May advanced to the voting round. Voting for your favorites in the following categories:

  • Business Services
  • Education
  • Finance/ Accounting/ Insurance Providers
  • Health Care
  • Law and Legal Services
  • Made in Maryland
  • Real Estate
  • Technology

Click here for more information and the ballot to vote: https://thedailyrecord.com/reader-rankings/.

