Rebecca A. Leaf | Miles & Stockbridge

Labor and employment lawyer Rebecca A. Leaf has joined Miles & Stockbridge as counsel in the firm’s the Labor, Employment, Benefits & Immigration Practice Group.

Leaf represents public and private employers on a wide range of traditional labor matters.

A veteran litigator in the labor space, Leaf began her career as a trial attorney at the National Labor Relations Board, where she spent eight years developing a deep knowledge of the National Labor Relations Act, collective bargaining and the unionized workplace.

She has extensive experience advising clients on day-to-day labor issues and grievance processing, and she regularly represents clients in labor arbitrations and unfair labor practice hearings. She serves as lead negotiator in collective bargaining negotiations, and works strategically with clients on union representation matters.

Her work on behalf of employers spans various industries, including health care, higher education, government, manufacturing and distribution. Leaf also provides pro bono assistance to organizations serving low income, immigrant and marginalized communities.

In addition to her traditional labor experience, Leaf maintains an active employment practice.