Arthur L. Rathell III | ACNB Bank

ACNB Bank promoted Arthur L. Rathell III to senior vice president/residential mortgage manager.

In this role, Rathell is responsible for the residential mortgage lending function, including sales and processing, throughout the Bank’s southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland footprint. He is based at ACNB Bank’s office in North Gettysburg.

Rathell has more than 20 years of experience in the residential mortgage lending industry. Prior to joining ACNB Bank in 2020 as first vice president/residential mortgage manager, he served as an area sales manager for BB&T, now Truist Bank, coaching teams of mortgage loan officers in the Baltimore metro area and then in the Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station region of Texas.

A graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Rathell earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Towson University. He and his wife, Nancy, live in Glenville, PA. They have six adult children and six grandchildren.