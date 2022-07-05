Ginna Newton | National Aquarium

Ginna Newton was promoted to senior vice president, chief operating and financial officer with the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Newton joined the National Aquarium in 2021 and is responsible for overseeing the organization’s finance-related activities, including business planning, budgeting and forecasting, as well as the aquarium’s people functions, including human resources, organizational development and volunteer engagement.

In her expanded role, she now leads the operations and capital planning and design teams, under which the Aquarium’s guest services, custodial, security and technology/AV departments are organized.

Prior to joining the National Aquarium, Newton served as the associate director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park and Conservation Biology Institute where she was responsible for finance, administration, human resources, IT, food service, guest services and business development.

From 2015 to 2020, she led business operations, finance, human resources and strategy as chief operating and financial officer for Friends of the National Zoo.

Newton holds a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Louis University and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Georgetown University.