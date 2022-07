Goodell DeVries associate Ifeanyi Ezeigbo has been selected by The National Black Lawyers for inclusion in the 2022 “Top 40 Under 40” in Maryland.

This is the third consecutive year that Ezeigbo has been selected for this honor.

Ezeigbo represents health care providers and health care institutions in medical malpractice litigation. He is a graduate of the American University, Washington College of Law (Juris Doctor, 2014) and St. Mary’s College of Maryland (Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, 2008).