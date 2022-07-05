Joseph M. Selba | Tydings & Rosenberg

The Maryland Bankruptcy Bar Association elected Joseph M. Selba, administrative partner at Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, as its president.

Mr. Selba’s bankruptcy/restructuring practice focuses on representing debtors, creditors, and trustees in insolvency proceedings, workouts, liquidations, financial restructurings, and bankruptcy litigation.

In its 2022 edition of Chambers USA Guide, Chambers has recognized Mr. Selba as a practitioner who handles a range of matters, including Chapter 11 proceedings.

The Maryland Bankruptcy Bar Association is the premier organization in the State of Maryland for attorneys in the practice of bankruptcy, insolvency, and restructuring, and it is committed to promoting excellence in the practice of law and the administration of justice through service, education, advocacy, and collegiality for the benefit of the profession and the community.