Lois Colaprete joins the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) as vice president for advancement. UMCES is an environmental research and graduate institution focused on providing sound science to help state and national leaders manage the environment. It is one of the 12 universities that comprise the University System of Maryland.

The vice president for advancement is a member of the UMCES executive leadership team and is responsible for leading development activities across the institution. Colaprete brings 26 years of fund-raising experience in the non-profit development field with a specialization in board development, fundraising infrastructure, and systems and planning strategies. She will play a pivotal role in identifying partner and funding opportunities to support priority areas and to pursue diverse funding sources to sustain these major initiatives.

Colaprete has served as executive director of The Salisbury School Educational Foundation and director of advancement for The Salisbury School in Maryland since 2013. Prior to joining the school, she worked as a consultant and educator in the areas of nonprofit institutional capacity building, fundraising, board development, and strategic planning.

In the Chesapeake region, she has worked as a consultant with ShoreRivers, the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, and other environmental and community organizations. She began her advancement career with the Minnesota Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and served as President of the Illinois Chapter of the Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of Minnesota.