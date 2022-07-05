Louis P. Malick | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham Principal Louis P. Malick has become a Fellow of the Maryland Bar Foundation (MBF).

Malick was inducted at the annual Maryland Bar Foundation meeting in Ocean City in June.

MBF Fellows are selected for their dedication to the welfare of their communities, the administration of justice, and upholding the integrity of the legal profession. Fellowship in the MBF is by invitation only and is limited to no more than two and one-half percent of the membership of the Maryland State Bar Association.

With his induction, Malick joins other distinguished Kramon & Graham attorneys who are also MBF Fellows, including Andrew Jay Graham, Natalie McSherry, Dave Shuster, John Dougherty and Steve Klepper.

Malick handles a variety of high-stakes litigation matters in state and federal courts and administrative settings, including commercial and business disputes, employment matters, estate disputes, class actions, state licensing issues, and appeals. He also represents attorneys and other professionals facing disciplinary grievances or malpractice claims. He assists clients from a range of industries in navigating Maryland’s increasingly complex regulatory framework.

Malick is a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and the College of William & Mary.