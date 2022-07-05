Rachel Duncan | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Rachel Duncan to community manager at Central Island Square in Daniel Island, South Carolina. Duncan, who has worked with CRC since 2017 and was formerly assistant community manager at St. Mary’s Square Apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In her new role Duncan will manage all leasing and property management functions associated with Central Island Square, which contains 313 multifamily apartment homes and nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space. Her duties will include managing the resident leasing and renewal process, planning and executing resident events, tracking delinquencies and performing customer service functions. She will also establish relationships with residents, local community members, and third-party vendors, with a focus on initiating projects that benefit the community.