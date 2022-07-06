Helen Propheter | Hood College

Hood College appointed Helen Propheter as the college’s new director of corporate and government relations.

Propheter will officially begin in the role on Aug. 15.

Within the role, Propheter will work within the College’s Office of Institutional Advancement and will report directly to Hood President Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D. In the role, Propheter will build mission-oriented, revenue-generating initiatives in partnership with external organizations including government, industry, colleges and universities, and non-profit sectors that broaden and deepen resources for and engagement with the College.

In Propheter, Hood College welcomes an innovative executive leader with 30 years of experience developing collaborative relationships with business partners and elected officials to drive growth in Frederick County’s business economy.

Propheter brings nearly 15 years of senior management experience from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, serving as Deputy Director from 2007-2011 and Executive Director from 2011-2022. Propheter also holds executive roles on several professional boards, including the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, Frederick Innovation and Technology Center, Inc. and the Rotary Club of Frederick.